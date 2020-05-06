Sally Antal

SALLY E. ANTAL, 82, of Ripley, passed away May 4, 2020, at Charleston Memorial Hospital following a long illness. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A full obituary is published at www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.
Funerals for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Gillispie, Frederick - 2 p.m., Hill Cemetery, Julian.
Hanshaw Sr., Harvey - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
King, Alice - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Stalnaker, Joseph - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.