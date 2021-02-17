November 4, 1945 - February 12, 2021 SALLY CAMPBELL MURPHY passed away suddenly on February 12, 2021, after a short illness. She was 75.
Sally was born on November 4, 1945 in St Albans West Virginia to Everett and Juanita Campbell. She attended St. Albans high school where she was a majorette and graduated from in 1963.
Sally married the love of her life and best-friend Mike on May 7, 1965 and had 2 children Kristie and Travis.
Sally and Mike moved to Cape Coral with their children in 1984. Sally worked and retired from the Lee County Electric, property management department.
Sally was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her husband, children and grandchildren she embraced every moment with them. She had a talent and passion for quilting, love for traveling and family gatherings. Sally will be remembered for her kind heart, helping hand and beautiful smile.
Sally is preceded in death by her parents Everett and Juanita Campbell, Twin brother Dean, sisters Helen and Linda. She is survived by her Cherished husband Mike, her daughter Kristie, son Travis and her adored grandchildren Katie and Casey, her sisters, Laura and Janet, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be determined in the coming months weather permitting in West Virginia