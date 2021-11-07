SALLY DAVENPORT CHREST, 84, passed away peacefully, Monday, November 1, 2021 in Baton Rouge, LA with family at her side.
Sally was born in Burnwell, WV to parents Frank Davenport, Sr and Kate Davenport and graduated East Bank High in 1955.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Joe Chrest, Sr, son Joe Chrest, Jr, grandchildren Nic and Samantha Chrest, sisters Dee Cottrell and Cindy Armstrong, brother Frank Davenport, Jr and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Sally worked for the Kroger Division Office for 13 years and retired from Elco Mechanical Contracting in Charleston.
Sally loved to travel, having driven through every state with husband, Joe and especially loved traveling often to Los Angeles to visit her son where she appeared with him in the ABC movie, CRIES FROM THE HEART with Patty Duke. She never missed a performance of her son or grandchildren and even traveled to Switzerland to see daughter in-law, Christine, dance. Sally will be missed by many.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, November 8, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with the Rev. Jeff Davenport officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service.