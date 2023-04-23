Sally Johnsonl O’Neil

SALLY O'NEIL (JOHNSON), a curly-haired, high-spirited child born in Manistee, Michigan to Helen (Berklund) and Raymond Johnson on April 7, 1934, passed away on April 17, 2023 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Sally was the youngest of four children. She is preceded in death by her brother Alan Johnson and sister June Keisler. Her sister, Patricia Thomas, still resides in Manistee.
Sally met the love of her life, William (Bill) O'Neil, while attending Tufts University. Bill and Sally lived in many states throughout their marriage, and their adventures took them all over the world. She enjoyed meeting people and learning about their lives.
Sally was proud to have been a member of the nursing profession. She worked in hospitals, as an in-home medical provider, and taught others the profession she loved.
Sally's accomplishments in life were too many to list. She always tried to make the world a better place. Sally was a city council member, started a volunteer nursing program, chairman of the town conservation committee, an arborist, master gardener, and so much more. She was forever giving of herself.
Sally loved being a mother and a grandmother and filled her grandchildren's world with magic and joy.
In her eighties, Sally was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She lost her cognitive struggle but never lost her bright contagious smile.
She will be missed by many, but especially her husband Bill, her children and their spouses Raymond O'Neil (Aviva Maller), Daniel O'Neil (Carolle Boulianne), Anne Nelson (Bruce Nelson), and Karen O'Neil (Paul Marganian), and her nine grandchildren: Katherine and Margaret Nelson; Alicia, Brianna and Luke O'Neil; Maxwell and William O'Ganian; Aisha and Talya O'Neil.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m., at Westminster Canterbury in Charlottesville, Virginia. Should family and friends desire, contributions may be sent to the WCBR Foundation, 250 Pantops Mountain Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Please make the check payable to the WCBR Foundation.