Sally Johnsonl O’Neil
SALLY O'NEIL (JOHNSON), a curly-haired, high-spirited child born in Manistee, Michigan to Helen (Berklund) and Raymond Johnson on April 7, 1934, passed away on April 17, 2023 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Sally was the youngest of four children. She is preceded in death by her brother Alan Johnson and sister June Keisler. Her sister, Patricia Thomas, still resides in Manistee.

Sally met the love of her life, William (Bill) O'Neil, while attending Tufts University. Bill and Sally lived in many states throughout their marriage, and their adventures took them all over the world. She enjoyed meeting people and learning about their lives.

