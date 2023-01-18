SALLY MILDRED ALIG, 88, of Saint Albans, passed away in her home on Monday, January 16, 2023 surrounded by family.
She was born in Wheeling, WV, March 25, 1934, to the late Leonard and Mary Virginia (Paulus) Kuntz.
Sally was married to her husband James V. Alig on January 26, 1957. They were married for 48 years, during which time they lived in different regions of the United States and internationally; all while growing a beautiful family of 5 children. Their life together was anything but boring prior to settling down in Saint Albans in the 1980s where they embarked on a whole new set of adventures. She became a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and spent decades volunteering for the school and devoting her time to the church with her husband by her side. For many many years, on any given Sunday morning, you could find Sally's grin beaming across the counter in the St. Francis cafeteria ready to serve coffee, donuts and Tang after morning Mass. She also made quite the pot of chili to serve with hotdogs for Thursday's hotdog sales.
Sally was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Many of her later years were spent focused on the love of her family. She provided the best listening ear, the warmest hand to hold, many a delicious meal, and if you were lucky, a tough game of rummy. Sally's love for her family was a robust love. It was a never judgmental, always welcoming, truly unconditional love. She was a woman of faith that never wavered. In fact, her prayers may have singlehandedly kept any and all of us out of harms way at times. She was, without a doubt, the matriarch of her family, adored by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James V. Alig; and her three brothers, Don, Robert and Jay Kuntz.
Left to cherish Sally's memories are her siblings, John Kuntz of Wheeling, Sue Marple of Wheeling, Joe (Concetta) Kuntz of Wheeling, Darlene (Edward) Bryniarski of Lansing, OH and Terry (Mary) Kuntz of Wheeling; children, Erin Wieczorkowski of Lititz, PA, Susan Scarberry of Saint Albans, James (Monique) Alig of Richmand, VA, Kelly (Paul) Nagel of Cincinnati, OH, Jay (Jessica Justice) Alig of Fairmont; grandchildren, Matthew Wieczorkowski of Washington, D.C., Alicia Swierkos of Beaufort, SC, Stacey Estep of Moundsville, Brandon (Kelsey) Scarberry of Scott Depot, Kaitlin (Deanna Meadows) Scarberry of South Charleston, Morgan Nagel of Cincinnati, OH, and Chloe Nagel of Cincinnati, OH; great-grandchildren, Lexi, Madilynn, Bentley, Ethan, Breyden, Vada, and Blair; her extended family Raymond Scarberry and Richie Wieczorkowski; and a host of other family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 21, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint Albans,
Family and friends will be received Friday, January 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the church. From 7:30 - 8 p.m., we will be praying the Rosary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and School at (https://giving.parishsoft.com/App/Giving/stf1023280) -St. Jude at https://www.stjude.org/donate -Wounded Warrior Project at
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar