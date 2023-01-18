Thank you for Reading.

Sally Mildred Alig
SYSTEM

SALLY MILDRED ALIG, 88, of Saint Albans, passed away in her home on Monday, January 16, 2023 surrounded by family.

She was born in Wheeling, WV, March 25, 1934, to the late Leonard and Mary Virginia (Paulus) Kuntz.

Tags

Recommended for you