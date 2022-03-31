SALLY REASER DAVIS, 85, of St. Albans, passed away on March 29, 2022, after a long illness. Sally was born September 26th, 1937, to Marvin and Artie Reaser in Ronceverte, WV. She was a graduate of St. Albans High School in 1954 and continued her education at Morris Harvey College, where she obtained a music education degree in 1958. However, her greatest accomplishment at Morris Harvey College was meeting the man she would spend the rest of her life with. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Richard Davis. Sally and "Dick" were married on August 15, 1958 and true love has been evident every day since, living a full life centered on God's kingdom and family.
Sally and "Dick" were amazing parents to two sons, Rick (Gina) of Winfield, and Jack (Robyn) of Hurricane. Sally was a wonderful "granny" to her 5 grandsons; Chris, Matt (Eliza), Kevin (Sara), Jared (Brooke) and Bryan (Kristin). She was a huge part of each grandson's life. Sally also has 8 great-grandchildren; Aydin, Elia, Hallie, Sydney, Olivia, Eleanor, Cooper, and Landon. Sally is also survived by her two brothers, Dennis (Mary) of Salem, VA, and David (Linda) of Hurricane. She also has many cousins, nephews, and nieces, whom she loved dearly.
Sally was a great musician and leader. She was the organist and choir director for First Presbyterian Church in St. Albans and then the pianist and choir director at the Scott Depot Christ Fellowship for over 30 years. Her dedication to Jesus and her music took her all over the world, including 17 trips to Israel. Music was ministry to her, and ministry is about people. She loved each person in her choirs, and each person that was one her private piano students. She taught piano to hundreds of students from the age of 15 to 75.
Sally loved Jesus and everybody knew it. She was, by nature, an introvert, but she was never shy about her faith. Her legacy will be many people, who were touched by her love and service for Christ, doing the same for others.
As dementia slowly took so much away, Sally loved and knew "Dick" to the very end and was playing the piano a week before she died. She couldn't say much toward the end, but two phrases never left her lips. Those two phrases were "I love you" and "by God's grace."
A celebration of Sally's life will be on Saturday, April 2, at the Scott Depot Christ Fellowship. Visitation at 1 p.m., with the service following at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Matt Davis will be officiating.
Flowers are appreciated and will be accepted or you may donate to Teays Valley Christian School, 6562 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560 in honor of Sally.