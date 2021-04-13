SALLY WEAVER PRICE, 80, of Madison passed away peacefully April 10th, 2021. Sally was born at home on January 23, 1941 in Wharton, West Virginia.
She graduated from Van High School in 1958. In her early adult life she worked as a Medical Transcriptionist at Boone Memorial Hospital and Charleston Area Medical Center.
Sally is survived by her daughters; Sherri (KO) Damron of Charleston, Terri (Jack) Dempsey of Alum Creek, Pajette (JD) Sigmon of Uneeda, Karlie Belle Price of South Charleston and stepdaughter Rhonda Jean (Terry) Smith of Florida; grandchildren Nichole Bohannon, Jeremy Woodie and Brianna Adkins; step-grandchildren, Zachary and Ashley Smith; great grandchildren, Aiden and Kaylin Bohannon and Trevor Woodie and brothers Terry Lee (Alta Gay) Weaver and Jerry (Priscilla) Weaver as well as a host of family and friends.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Charles 'Charlie' Price (Born June 27th, 1940-Passed May 5, 2003); parents Ralph Wonder and Mayoma Jarrell Weaver; sisters Patty Weaver Culp and Janet 'Nannie' Weaver.
Sally dedicated her life to her girls and was "MOM" to many. Her house and heart was always open to friends and family-and everyone was made to feel welcome always. Her home was your home. She was known to be strict and protective, yet loving and kind. She had a profound way of making others feel loved and valued. She was the life of the party and her laughter was contagious. Friends and family would gather together to hear a "Sally story." Her sense of humor matched with her love and talent of storytelling was like none other-especially her ghost stories. Everyone loved Sally-time!
Sally was a wonderful writer, having written several songs over the years. She was an avid speller, the grammar police and champion Boggle and Scrabble Player. She cooked for hundreds, traveled to more school functions and events to count, all in support of her children, grandchildren and family. She was always there cheering on the sidelines encouraging loving supporting Her LOVE was unwavering. Even when she was down she pressed on for her family. Her strength was insurmountable and immeasurable.
Sally was an avid football fan and especially loved her WVU Mountaineers, along with pro football. She could talk (and debate) sports with any man in the house. Other unique facts about Sally include that she won Miss Van High and was a cheerleader, she could yodel, loved country and oldies music and enjoyed pranking and scaring people. She loved searching for a good yard sale and made the best peanut butter candy on the planet. She loved Madison Pool days and picnics at the farm playing horseshoes, grilling out and being with her family.
Sally was loving and kind yet feisty and sassy. Her nickname "Sassy Sally," was fitting yet she loved and laughed with her entire being. Her entire soul was light, happiness and love. She never made a difference in anyone always treating everyone equally, with love and respect.
She and her husband, Charlie, were excellent dancers and often put on a show. They won many dance contests over the years. Sally would say "they would clear the floor to watch us dance," and that they did. We are sure they are jitterbugging together again in heaven today
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, West Virginia with Pastor and family-friend Lyle McMicken officiating. Visitation at 1pm, until service begins. Burial will follow at Price Family Cemetery in West Madison.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.