SAM ANGIUS, 77, of Sissonville, WV passed away at home on February 9, 2021 from complications of dementia while surrounded by his loving family. Sam grew up at Kilsyth in Mount Hope. His parents emigrated from Italy through Ellis Island as young adults. Sam was proud of his Italian heritage. After high school he moved to Charleston, WV where he began what was to be an almost 4-decade career with the Kroger Company.
Sam was an amazing, kind, and adoring husband to his wife of 24 years, Sandra Bing Angius, and the love of her life for 30 years. He was also a strong and loving father to his 3 daughters and 1 son. His sense of humor was, and is, a huge part of him and his legacy. He loved and cherished his special relationships with his 10 grandchildren. Sam also had many friends. The phrase heard most often from friends and many who met him is, "I love that man."
Preceding him in death were his parents Luigino (Louis) and Quinta Nenni Angius, brothers Johnny, Junior, and Frank Angius, sister Tracy Angius Sykes and his adored niece, Leanne.
Survived by wife, Sandra Bing Angius; children Gina Myers (John), Sheri Boone (Bill), Sam Angius Jr., and Denise Hudson. Grandchildren Sydney and Casey Harmon, Bradley and Victoria Boone, Krista Payne, David Hudson Jr., and Emalee Hudson and Jordon, Nathan, and Corinne Myers, and great grandchildren Waylon and Sonny Payne. Siblings Ellen McCoy (Pete), Rosie Hayes (Jimmy), Mary Webb (Harold), Patty Wooten, Josie Wriston (Artie), and one brother, Jack Angius. Multiple nieces and nephews loved and were loved by Sam.
A memorial celebration for Sam will be held at Floral Hills Garden of Memories on Saturday February 20, 2021 from 1 - 2 p.m., Located at 6839 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville WV 25320. We want to remember and share our stories of Sam and his life. Please wear masks and practice social distancing for the safety of everyone.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Kimmie Jane Bailey for the care and genuine love she has provided as a caregiver and friend over the last 2 1/2 years.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sam's honor to Kanawha Hospice Care www.hospicecarewv.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is serving the Angius family.