SAMANTHA CARTE 30, of Charleston passed away October 6, 2020. She was a construction worker.
Preceding her in death was her mother, Karen Sue Jones Carte.
Surviving are her fianc , Wesley King of Charleston; son, David Harden, Jr.; daughter, Katlin Harden both of Pomeroy, Ohio; father, Thomas Carte of Campbells Creek; and sister, Jean Marie Carte of Pt. Pleasant.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at Point Lick Park, Campbells Creek.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
