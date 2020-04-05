Samantha Smith

SAMANTHA OSTISHA JHUSTENA SMITH, 29, of Charleston, went home Thursday, March 16, 2020, at a hospital in Roanoke, Va., after a short illness. There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Sunday, April 5, 2020
Burgess, Brookie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.