In loving memory of SAMUEL AARON SLATER, 28, of Charleston, who resided in Oak Hill. We are all saddened with grief, we lost such an amazing son, brother, uncle and person.
Samuel was an amazing artist who inspired many with his art and personality.
He loved music, his family and, especially, his fianc e, Jessie Slater, whom he loved deeply.
He is survived by his parents, Sam and Carol Slater; his sisters, Stacy Affolter and Jessica Lewis; and a brother, Shane Lewis.
Everyone who knew him will miss him and keep his spirit in our hearts. We love you so much Samuel Slater and will never forget you, you will always live in our hearts. Rest in peace and watch over us all.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.