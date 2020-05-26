Samuel Aaron Slater

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Samuel Aaron Slater
Buy Now
SYSTEM

In loving memory of SAMUEL AARON SLATER, 28, of Charleston, who resided in Oak Hill. We are all saddened with grief, we lost such an amazing son, brother, uncle and person.

Samuel was an amazing artist who inspired many with his art and personality.

He loved music, his family and, especially, his fianc e, Jessie Slater, whom he loved deeply.

He is survived by his parents, Sam and Carol Slater; his sisters, Stacy Affolter and Jessica Lewis; and a brother, Shane Lewis.

Everyone who knew him will miss him and keep his spirit in our hearts. We love you so much Samuel Slater and will never forget you, you will always live in our hearts. Rest in peace and watch over us all.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

You may send condolences to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Adkins, Jason - Noon, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Adkins, Joyce - 2 p.m., Noah White Cemetery, Bim. 

Anderson, Harold - 2 p.m., Rock Creek Community Church.

Bailes, Beatrice - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Dotson, Sheila - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Dunlap, Richard - 1 p.m., Lively Cemetery, Sod.

Fahlgren, H. Smoot - 1:30 p.m., Mt. Olivet Cemetery; also streaming live, see obituary.

Griffith, Zachary - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.

Harris Jr., Everette - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park.

Pendry, James - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Sneed Jr., Clifford - Noon, Cornerstone Community Church, Malden.

Tye, Catherine - 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.

Williams, Glenna - 11 a.m., Williams Cemetery, Whitewater Road.

Womack, Timothy - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.