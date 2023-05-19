SAMUEL ANDREW AGNEW III passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at his home in Bermuda Run NC.
He was born September 17, 1945 to the late Samuel Andrew Agnew II and Marjorie Isaac Agnew in Charleston West Virginia.
He graduated from Charleston High School and West Virginia University. Sam loved the state of West Virginia and his home town of Charleston. He spent his life between West Virginia and the Carolinas.
Sam was a successful commercial real estate developer and true entrepreneur. He possessed great vision and was willing to take chances and assume risk to see a project through. Sam was especially proud of his properties, One Bridge Place in downtown Charleston and Kanawha Valley Distribution Center in Nitro. He always went the extra mile, keeping the properties looking their best and providing great service to his many clients over the years. Through his long career he earned and kept the reputation of being a man of his word. Sam made many lifelong friends throughout his personal and professional journey. All of these friends remember him as a great conversationalist. He loved to discuss history, current issues, and politics. He was an avid reader, who possessed an impressive memory and knowledge of many subjects. Sam also had a great sense of humor and would entertain any crowd with stories of his life experiences. Sam was a very proud father and grandfather.
He loved his children and grandchildren immensely. He spent many hours with each of them talking, listening, and was always eager to impart his wisdom and offer advice and encouragement.
Sam is survived by his children, Samuel Andrew Agnew IV, Marjorie Huffman Agnew, and Simon Andrew Agnew. Grandchildren Samuel Andrew Agnew V, John William Agnew, William Layton Agnew, and Charlotte Elizabeth Agnew. Sisters Mary Agnew Brown, and Duffy Agnew Grove.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.