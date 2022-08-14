Samuel Andrew Farley

SAMUEL "SAM" ANDREW FARLEY, 75, of St. Albans, WV, died at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston on Saturday, July 30, 2022, of cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ruth Farley. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Yvonne S. Farley; son, Luke Farley Amanda of Charleston; Grandchildren, Ellie, Parker and Gracie Pritt of Charleston; Brother, David Farley Ellie of Goldsboro, NC; and Sister, Sharon Farley of South Charleston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sam was born in Beckley and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He gained his B.S. in Appalachian Studies from Antioch College and obtained an MSW from West Virginia University. During his early years he worked as a coal miner and was secretary treasurer of his United Mine Workers of America Local in Stanaford.
He was a U.S. Army combat veteran serving two years in Vietnam and upon return was active in Vietnam Veterans Against the War. Exposure to Agent Orange and cancer was too much for his body to overcome but his triumph was an anchor of stable love and family.
After 10 years in the coal mines, he found his vocation in family and youth support as a social worker who tried to make the system work better than it was designed to do. In 2007 The National Association of Social Workers, West Virginia Chapter, honored Sam with the Catalyst Award for Direct Social Work Practice.
Sam loved listening to music both live and recorded. His favorite genres were Jazz and Bluegrass which played daily in his last days. He was a voracious reader who when he died was reading James Baldwin.
His spirituality stemmed from a vital relationship to a power greater than himself. He was a man of gentle spirit and strong character open to all kinds of people and experiences. He was smart and funny.
Contributions to his memory may be made to West Virginia Free, 222 Capitol Street, Charleston WV 25301 or to Children's Home Society, 1422 Kanawha Blvd. East, P.O. Box 2842, Charleston, WV 25330.
The family would like to thank all the neighbors who visited with Sam as he sat on the porch and who helped him when he fell. Many thanks to those who expressed condolences electronically and with cards, food and flowers. In addition, we thank the U.S. Veteran's Administration; Tom and Donna Weisman of Tucson, AZ; Kanawha County Hospice; Lisa Johnson; Steve Lange; Barbara Freirson; Local 175 Teamsters; and Bartlett-Nichols Funeral -Home in St. Albans. For those not named, you know who you are and that the family is thankful to you. We could not have made it without your support.
Celebration of Sam's life will take place at a later date.