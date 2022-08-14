Thank you for Reading.

Samuel Andrew Farley
SYSTEM

SAMUEL "SAM" ANDREW FARLEY, 75, of St. Albans, WV, died at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston on Saturday, July 30, 2022, of cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ruth Farley. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Yvonne S. Farley; son, Luke Farley Amanda of Charleston; Grandchildren, Ellie, Parker and Gracie Pritt of Charleston; Brother, David Farley Ellie of Goldsboro, NC; and Sister, Sharon Farley of South Charleston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tags

Recommended for you