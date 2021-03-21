SAMUEL BLACKWELL CHILTON, JR., 86, of Charleston, passed away on March 6, 2021. Samuel was a Captain in the U. S. Air Force for 20 years until his retirement. He served in the Vietnam War and was stationed in the Philippines and Alaska. He was also a retired teacher and taught Social Studies and Geography at Capital High School. Samuel graduated from WV State University where he was inducted in the Yellow Jackets and traveled the country with the swim team. In his spare time, he worked as a lifeguard at Rock Lake Pool. Samuel dove off the cliffs of Acapulco and participated in the Kanawha River Swim during the Regatta. He enjoyed being a score keeper for high school boys and girls basketball and was an active member of VFW, the Eagles and MOAA. His father was Samuel Blackwell Chilton, Sr., whom Blackwell street in Charleston was named after. He loved animals and was a major donator to the Kanawha Charleston Animal Shelter. A staunch old-school Democrat, he was always looking for a "dollar and a swaller". Samuel will be remembered for his great sense of humor and being a friend to everyone he met. He is survived by his best friend, Porter. Per Samuel's wishes, he will be cremated. Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
