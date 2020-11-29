Samuel Cavender

SAMUEL "SAM" ARTHUR CAVENDER, 85 of Charleston passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at home.
Sam was a member of the National Rifle Association for many years, he assisted with repairs and maintenance at Coopers Creek Advent Christian Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Arthur and Lucy May Burdette Cavender, along with twelve sisters.
Sam is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marjorie Cavender, daughter; Lucy "Cricket" Angle (James), Kenneth Strawn who he thought of as a son, sister; Nancy Lou Cavender Marion (Charles), and three grandchildren; Noelle, Neeley, Allison Jeffery.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney with Rev. Arco Sharp officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.