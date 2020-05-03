SAMUEL CLAUDE FRENCH, JR., 90, of St. Albans, died peacefully in his sleep at Hubbard Hospice Center on May 1, 2020. He lived every minute of his life to the fullest.
Growing up in South Charleston, Sam was an avid athlete, playing several sports including High School basketball and baseball. After High School, he served in the U.S. Navy, including the Korean War. He was a longtime member of the St. Albans Moose and, in his spare time, Sam spent as much time as he could with his family playing golf at his beloved Big Bend Golf Course, as well as watching his WVU Mountaineers on Saturdays. He was retired from Allied Controls.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel C. French, Sr., and Hope French; and his brothers, Tommy French, Bobby French and Billy French.
He is survived by his wife, Almalee French; his son, Craig (Susie) French; daughter, Robin French Becher (Larry); son, Scott (Annamarie) French; and his brother, Joe French. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Tiffany (George) Milligan, Stephen (Hattie) French, Corey Becher, Josh Becher, Logan French and Avery French. In addition, there are five great-grandchildren, Reagan Fields, Olivia French, Sadie French, Rowan French and Abel French.
Due to current issues with the Coronavirus, a celebration of his life will be planned for a future date and time.
In his memory, please consider donating to the Hubbard Hospice House West at 4605 MacCorkle Avenue, SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
