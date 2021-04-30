Thank you for Reading.

SAMUEL D. ROBERTS Sr., 72, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at home. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Burial will be in Smith Cemetery, Scott Depot, WV. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Roberts family.

