SAMUEL DAVID SIMERL, age 37, of Rocky Mount, VA, died on August 11, 2020. The son of James and Martha Simerl, he grew up in St Albans, WV with his brothers, Benjamin and William, and his sister, Kimberly. He graduated from St. Albans High School. He loved the sports of soccer and scuba diving where he found peace in the silent world of the sea.
Sam had a smile that lit up the room and you couldn't help but smile back at him. He had a kind and generous heart, making friends with everyone. He had a special way with animals, loved to cook and do wood working.
He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents, sister and brothers, and numerous aunts, uncles cousins and friends. He leaves behind the love of his life, Nicolette Helms, and her daughter, Naviah Parnell, whom he adored.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers that donations be made to your local Humane Society.
He is in the hands of God, free of pain, and in peace. May Light Perpetual shine upon him.
Valley Funeral Home in Roanoke, VA is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.