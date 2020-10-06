SAMUEL EARL WALLS, 63, of Hewett passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Born February 24, 1957, he was the son of the late Sam and Rita Walls. He was also preceded in death by his sister Karen Walls Nicks.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Walls of Hewett; two sons, Chris (Stacie) Walls and Micheal (Jessica) Walls both of Hewett; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn (JOJO) Collins, Cody (Bethany) Walls, Patrick Walls and Tyler Walls, all of Hewett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Earl was a retired Boone County School bus driver for 36 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved being outside hunting and fishing with his family. He will be missed by all family and friends.
Services will be at a later date for close friends and family.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.