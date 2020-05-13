SAMUEL EDDIE ESTEP, age 65, passed away on May 7, 2020, in Biloxi, MS, at Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Jean Price; paternal grandparents, William Albert Estep and Rose Estep; and maternal grandparents, Tuncil Price and Grace Price.
Left behind to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 40 years, Donna Sue Estep of Gulfport; father, Chester Eddy Estep; son, Franklin Eddy Estep; siblings, Ronald "Bill" Estep (Susan), Lannie Estep (Angie), Stacy Estep McCormack (Jimmy); one granddaughter, Kaylee Armstrong Estep; brothers-in-law, Denny Chambers, Ray Swanger; and nephews, Brandon, Dustin, Devon, Dwayne, Dan, Raymond, and Tyler.
Sam was a true patriot, so it comes to no surprise that Independence Day was his favorite holiday for the love he had of his country. Sam was of Baptist faith and enjoyed squirrel hunting, deer hunting and freshwater fishing. He always found ways to keep himself busy. He was a very loving man who always put his family first and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Keesler Medical Center for all of their loving care trying to save his life.
Private funeral services for immediate family members will be held on Thursday, May 14. A private interment will take place at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave., Biloxi, MS. Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS, is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com.