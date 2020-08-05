SAMUEL FENTON OILER age 74 passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. He resided in Smithers with his wife Dorothy Oiler. He was a veteran of the US Army.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father Rosie and John Oiler and seven brothers and sisters.
Surviving in addition to his wife he is survived by his seven children Tammy Pritt of Montgomery, Samuel Oiler of Smithers, Joey Oiler of Smithers, Rosemary Oiler of Charlotte, NC, Billy Oiler of Smithers, Beth Oiler of Smithers and Jimmy Oiler of Charlotte, NC; his cat Loco; grandchildren Jeremy, Justin, John, Samantha, Payton, Christina, Christopher, Branden, Ashley and Jacob; great-grandchildren Makayla, Makenzie, Cailee, Gage and Priya.
There will be private celebration of family for Sam at a later day. Expression of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.