SAMUEL G. SMITH of Powellton, WV passed away on June 27, 2021, following a short illness. He was born in Montgomery, WV on April 28, 1960, to the late John and Ollie Smith.
Samuel left Montgomery for a short time but returned to meet his wife, Christie. He got a job at Montgomery General Hospital and eventually was able to lead his union, United Steel Workers of America, as President. Sam loved his family. Helping people brought great joy to Sam and in the end, he had become a strong pillar in the community.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, John and Larry Smith, and sister, Janet and Mary Francis Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Christie Smith; children, Angela (John) Hudson, Christopher (Stephany) McGhee, Stacey McGhee, Brianna (Charles) Westfall; grandchildren, Marcus White, Matthew White, Myles White, Asia McGhee, Quade McGhee, Kai McGhee, Briggs, McGhee, Zachary Westfall, Zoey Westfall, Carly Westfall, Colton Westfall; great grandchildren, Tyke White, Maverick Westfall; sisters, Ann Toney of Beckley, Donna (Gary) Smith of Dunbar, Maxine Coats of Kimberly, Pam Smith of Deepwater, Pandora Peoples of Columbus, OH; brothers, James (Sandra) Smith of Montgomery, Charlie Smith of Deepwater, Calvin Smith of Beckley, Melvin Smith of Beckley; nephews, Juan Smith, Shannon Smith, Ronald Coats; niece, Tina Toney and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends at 6 p.m., on Tuesday July 6, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, WV. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Flower or donations may be sent to O'Dell Funeral Home.