SAMUEL K. SHINN, 74, of Elkview, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022. Sam enjoyed making the holidays happy, cheerful, and merry for all ages by passing out candy canes and sharing Christmas spirit. His holiday cheer made him a genuine Santa Claus. Sam loved spending time with family and friends at his camp in Sutton, WV as well as listening to and singing gospel music.
After graduating from Herbert Hoover High School in 1969, Sam served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Cascade and the USS Grand Canyon. He retired from E.I. DuPont at Belle in 1993 with 20 years of service, where he was known as "Sammy Safety."
Sam never knew a stranger; he made those he just met feel like Sam had known them for years, and could talk to anyone for hours like an old friend. He always found joy in bringing joy and laughter to others.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Sarah Young Shinn and his brothers Ernest Eugene Shinn and Milton Danny Shinn.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Sharon Sue Shinn; daughters Jennifer Short (Burnie), Sharon Kay Shinn, son Patrick Samuel Shinn; brothers Howard (Sheila) Shinn, Gordon (Karen) Shinn, Andy Shinn, Steve (Denise) Shinn, Reese (Margaret) Shinn; sisters Carolyn Sue Johnson and Elizabeth (Roger) O'Brien; grandchildren Braden, Alexis, and Bella Short; along with Athena, Pandora, and Molly, his "little doggies," as well as countless friends, nephews, and nieces. Sam will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.
The service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Sam's burial will take place in the Donnel C. Kinnard State Veteran's Cemetery at Institute, West Virginia.
The visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, and one hour prior to the service, all at Hafer Funeral Home.