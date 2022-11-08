Thank you for Reading.

SAMUEL K. SHINN, 74, of Elkview, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022. Sam enjoyed making the holidays happy, cheerful, and merry for all ages by passing out candy canes and sharing Christmas spirit. His holiday cheer made him a genuine Santa Claus. Sam loved spending time with family and friends at his camp in Sutton, WV as well as listening to and singing gospel music.

After graduating from Herbert Hoover High School in 1969, Sam served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Cascade and the USS Grand Canyon. He retired from E.I. DuPont at Belle in 1993 with 20 years of service, where he was known as "Sammy Safety."

