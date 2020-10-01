SAMUEL LEE PAULEY, Sr. 81, of Scarbro, WV, formerly of Pineville, WV, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, Graveside services will be on Friday, October 2, at 12 p.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Prosperity with Pastor Cecil Thompson officiating. Those planning to attend use proper COVID 19 precautions by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing of 6 ft.
