Samuel Lee "Sam" Brown

SAM gained his angel wings on Thursday, September 16 when he fell asleep on the couch in his apartment and woke up in the arms of his Heavenly Father.
Sam was the oldest son of the late Jerry Mack Brown and the late Ellen Marie Brown (Holbert) of Charleston. Having been born with Spina Bifida in a time when not much was known about the birth defect, Sam made a conscious effort not to let his disability define the boy that he was or the man that he became. If he wanted to do something, he gave it everything he had; from working at the tax department and movie theater to his great love of Adaptive Sports, specifically wheelchair racing. Sam could fly in his wheelchair and he didn't like having to slow down so those around him could keep up.
Sam's greatest loves were his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ above all else and the unconditional love he had for his family and friends.
Love wasn't a word Sam said easily so, if you were lucky enough to have him say it to you, you knew he meant it with everything he had in him.
Left to carry on Sam's legacy of love is his wife and companion: Jennifer of Charleston, WV; Brother Max Brown of Galveston, Texas; Great-Uncle Jimmy Brown (Carol) of Charleston, WV; Special cousin Tim Brown (Michelle) St. Albans; Cousins Ruthie Bowe (James) of Charleston; Jamie Smith (Adam) of Charleston; Dee Myers (Mike) of Charleston; Teresa Smith (Brian) of Ripley; Samantha Brown (Danny Sizemore) Mother-in-Law Janet Pancake (Curtis) of Fairplain, WV; Sister-In-Law Virginia Becker (Daryl) of Crestwood, KY; nephews that he will watch over every day. Levi Brown of Colorado; Gavin, Maximus, and Gunner Becker all of Crestwood, KY.
Visitation will be from 1 - 3 p.m., on Sunday September 26th at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with a Celebration of Sam's Life immediately following at 3 p.m., with Rev. Herman Robinson officiating.
It was Sam's belief that death, especially for Christian's, should be a celebration not a time to mourn. Because of this, the family asks that no one wear black to either the visitation or the Celebration of Life service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to: American Association of Adapted Sports Programs, PO BOX 451047
Atlanta, GA 31145.
Burial will immediately follow the services in Fairplain Cemetery.