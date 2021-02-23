Samuel Lewis

SAMUEL H. LEWIS, Jr., 94, of Charleston, WV, passed away on February 19, 2021 after a long battle with dementia. Samuel was born September 23, 1926 to the late Inez and Samuel H. Lewis, Sr. of Charleston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Christine Dickerson, Marie Hawes, Juanita Davison and Janet Lewis; brothers, Leonard and Leon. Samuel was a veteran of the United States Airforce. He retired from the Charleston Fire Department and the Fire and Safety Division of Dupont de Nemours. In his free time, Samuel enjoyed playing trumpet with local jazz bands. He is survived by four children: daughters, Sharon Lewis and Sheilah Lewis of Charleston; sons, Wayne of Charleston and Marvin of San Diego, CA; granddaughter, Alicia Lewis of Huntington, and siblings, Harold (Betty) of Columbus, OH and Donald of Charleston. Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Parker & Johnson Funeral Home, where Samuel was employed as a young man. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Arthur B. Hodges Center at Edgewood Summit or to Kanawha HospiceCare. The family would like to thank the staff of the Arthur B. Hodges Center and Kanawha HospiceCare for the excellent care that Samuel was provided. In accordance with Samuel's wishes, there will be no viewing. A Graveside Committal Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
