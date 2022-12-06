SAMUEL M. "SAM" FEMIA, 63, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on December 4, 2022 at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Sam was born on October 1, 1959 at Thomas Memorial Hospital to Joe and Evelyn Femia of St. Albans. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and was a proud member of the Charleston Catholic class of 1977. After graduation, Sam attended the University of Charleston where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He made many lifelong friends during his time at UC where he graduated with a degree in Marketing and Business.
Sam was employed by Centurion Insurance of Charleston and was Secretary of the South Charleston Building Commission. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Sam was an avid golfer, proud UC alum, and well known Notre Dame enthusiast. Sam's smile could light up a room and his outgoing personality made him a friend to many.
Sam is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Evelyn Femia. Sam is survived by his wife of forty years, Susan Femia, his daughters Samantha Seitz (Stephen) and Maria Femia, grandchildren Gio and Palmer Seitz, sisters Bobbi Ward (Richard), Mary Jo Paterno (Andy), and Frances Ellison (Jim), along with many nieces, nephews, and more friends than anyone could count.
A Mass of Christian Burial to Honor the Life of Sam will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 7, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. Father Paul Wharton officiating. Friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the church. A private graveside service will be held in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Sam's name to the University of Charleston Office of Advancement, online by visiting www.ucwv.edu/giving or by mail at 2300 MacCorkle Ave., SE, Charleston, WV 25304 and the Thomas Health Cancer Center, online at https://thomashealthfoundation.org/donate/ or by mail Thomas Health Foundation, Attn: Cancer Center Donation, 4605 MacCorkle Ave., SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Memories of Sam may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.