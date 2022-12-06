Thank you for Reading.

Sameul M. Femia
SYSTEM

SAMUEL M. "SAM" FEMIA, 63, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on December 4, 2022 at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Sam was born on October 1, 1959 at Thomas Memorial Hospital to Joe and Evelyn Femia of St. Albans. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and was a proud member of the Charleston Catholic class of 1977. After graduation, Sam attended the University of Charleston where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He made many lifelong friends during his time at UC where he graduated with a degree in Marketing and Business.

Tags

Recommended for you