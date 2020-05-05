SAMUEL RONALD CHAFIN, 83, of Barboursville, WV, died, Friday, May 1, 2020 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, WV. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, WV. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV near Barboursville.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Chafin, Samuel Ronald - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Cochran, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Westfall, James - 1 p.m., Heavens Gateway Memorial Gardens, Winfield.