Mr. SAMUEL "SAM" W. CROSBY III, 33, of Rand, WV passed Sunday, June 6, 2021.
He is survived by his parents, Samuel Crosby Jr. and Arnise Joy Murray (Bishop T.R. Murray Jr.); brothers, Frederick Timmons, Sr. and Nelson Crosby; and a host of family and friends.
Memorial tribute will be 12 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Levi First Baptist Church 5125 Church Dr. Rand, WV with Bishop Isaac Woods and Pastor Herman James Officiating.
Friends and family, while wearing gloves and masks and observing social distancing, will gather one hour prior to the service.
Memorial service can be viewed live on Facebook on Arnise Joy Murray's page.
Pastor James Jackson is Pastor of Levi First Baptist Church. Submitted by Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley.