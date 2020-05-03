SAMUEL W. LYNCH, of Rancho Mirage, California, passed away April 11, 2020, at home. He leaves behind a sister, Nancy A. (Lynch) Webb of South Charleston, West Virginia, and a lot of neices and nephews. There will be no visitation. He will be buried at a later time.
Funerals for Sunday, May 3, 2020
Weaver, Sharon - 1 p.m., procession to leave Handley Funeral Home, Danville.