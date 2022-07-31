SANDERS "BUCK" SATTERFIELD, 90, went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Rose (Hawkins), son Steve Satterfield, daughters Joni Satterfield, and Beth Tate (Terry Tate); grandsons Jacob Satterfield, Ryan Satterfield and Jared Tate; granddaughter Meghan Tate.
Buck was a graduate from Fairmont state college and served in the United States Navy on the USS Randolph. He gave his life to service spending 22 years as a West Virginia State Trooper and retired as a Captain. He was a loyal, respected and outstanding officer and a great leader. After retirement, he took a job with the Department or Health and Human Resources. Buck was a 50 year member of Washington Lodge #58 A.F. & A.M and a member of the Elks. He loved spending time at the hunting camp where many good memories and some "big" fishing stories were made with his friends and family.
Buck dearly loved his wife of 67 years, his kids and grandchildren. He attended every event he could until his health began to fail. He will be greatly missed, but the impact and life lessons he left behind will carry on through the lives of so many.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bessie and Orval Satterfield, brothers Neil and Bud Satterfield, sisters Irene Thompson, Virginia Lipinski, and Louis Kennedy and his daughter in law Janet Satterfield.
Mr. Satterfield has chosen not to have a service.
The family wishes to thank Brittany and Anne Marie, his caregivers, who became like family to Buck and Kanawha Hospice for their wonderful care and support.