Thank you for Reading.

Sanders “Buck” Satterfield
SYSTEM

SANDERS "BUCK" SATTERFIELD, 90, went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Rose (Hawkins), son Steve Satterfield, daughters Joni Satterfield, and Beth Tate (Terry Tate); grandsons Jacob Satterfield, Ryan Satterfield and Jared Tate; granddaughter Meghan Tate.

Buck was a graduate from Fairmont state college and served in the United States Navy on the USS Randolph. He gave his life to service spending 22 years as a West Virginia State Trooper and retired as a Captain. He was a loyal, respected and outstanding officer and a great leader. After retirement, he took a job with the Department or Health and Human Resources. Buck was a 50 year member of Washington Lodge #58 A.F. & A.M and a member of the Elks. He loved spending time at the hunting camp where many good memories and some "big" fishing stories were made with his friends and family.

Tags

Recommended for you