SANDRA ANN HOLLEY, age 61, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at her home in Sissonville, West Virginia.
Sandy was born on July 5, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio to parents Dale and Shirley Yearick. Sandy was happily married to her husband Mike Holley, who was her partner in life for 20 years at the time of her passing. She worked as an accountant for Klaus Meter & Pump, the company that she owned and operated with her husband for 20 years.
Besides spending time with her family, friends, and two dogs, Louie and Eli, Sandy had a passion for traveling, cooking, boating, camping, and exercising. Sandy had a warm, loving, and energetic personality and touched may lives with her generosity and passion for life.
Sandy is survived by her husband Mike Holley; parents Dale and Shirley Yearick; brother Tim Yearick and his wife Debbie; sister Susan Roth; stepsons Zachary Holley and his wife Jessica, and Joshua Holley; granddaughter Charlotte Holley, nieces, Kelly Amos, her husband Josh, and Megan Roth; nephew Ryan Yearick-Zinn and his partner Shane, great niece and nephew Eva and Caden Amos;mother-in-law Daisey Holley; brother-in-law Kenneth Holleyand his wife Erin, nephew Phillip Holley and numerous other family members and friends who were blessed to have loved and been loved by her.
Sandy was an organ donor and a Christian who loved God.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate
Sandy's wonderful spirit, joy, and life on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 between the hours of 6 to 8 p.m., at Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville, West Virginia. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 with visitation at 12 p.m., followed by the service at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Cunningham Memorial Park in Saint Albans, West Virginia.