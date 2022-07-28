SANDRA ANN WILLIS, 79 of Charleston, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022, at Thomas Hospice Care in South Charleston, WV.
Sandra was born in Montgomery, WV, on February 1, 1943 to the late George Willis and Tresa Willis. She is survived by her son, Andrew Chattin of Charleston, WV and her grandson, William Chattin of Charleston, WV, sister, Georgina Petry and husband James Petry of Cannelton, WV, brother, Terry Willis and late wife Rosalee Willis of Cannelton, WV and brother Bolts Willis and wife Margie Willis of Pratt, WV. Sandra was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachal Chattin.
Sandra graduated with BA in English from Morris Harvey College in 1970 and worked as a teacher for several years in Charleston at Tiskelwah and Piedmont elementary schools before moving to Texas in 1974. She taught English at Porter High School in Brownsville, Texas for several years as well as serving as head coach of the women's basketball and track teams. In 1976 Sandra relocated to Houston, Texas where she taught English at Clear Creek High School and served as the swim team and water polo coach. Seeking to further her education, Sandra entered law school in 1982 at the age of 39 and graduated with honors from the University of Houston Law School in 1985.
Upon returning to her home state of West Virginia, Sandra began her legal career as counsel for the UMWA district 17 in Charleston, WV. Next Sandra served as a law clerk for federal judge K.K. Hall of the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals where she worked for several years. Sandra then worked as an associate for the law firms of Kay, Casto and Cheney and Spilman, Thomas and Battle. Sandra would then became a partner in the firm of Bucci, Chambers and Willis. Finally, in 1996 she formed her own firm with her son Andrew Chattin where she worked until her retirement in 2008.
Sandra stayed busy after retirement pursuing her favorite hobbies as well as greatly assisting her son Andrew with his law practice. Sandra was a lifelong golfer and artist. In recent years she became a juried artist as well as organizing and running several art groups in Charleston and Montgomery. Sandra loved visiting with family and friends as well as spending time with her grandson Will. In particular, she loved camping at Summersville lake and Gauley Bridge with her siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Sandra will be missed greatly by friends and family who knew her as a generous, caring and fun loving soul. At her request there will be no funeral or burial at this time. In accordance with her wishes, at a later date, there will be a ceremony and celebration at the New River Campground in Gauley Bridge where her ashes will be sprinkled in the New River. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting acofwv.com.