Sandra Ann Willis
SANDRA ANN WILLIS, 79 of Charleston, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022, at Thomas Hospice Care in South Charleston, WV.

Sandra was born in Montgomery, WV, on February 1, 1943 to the late George Willis and Tresa Willis. She is survived by her son, Andrew Chattin of Charleston, WV and her grandson, William Chattin of Charleston, WV, sister, Georgina Petry and husband James Petry of Cannelton, WV, brother, Terry Willis and late wife Rosalee Willis of Cannelton, WV and brother Bolts Willis and wife Margie Willis of Pratt, WV. Sandra was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachal Chattin.

