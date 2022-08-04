SANDRA C. BROWN, age 69, of St Albans, passed away Wednesday July 27, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a long illness. She possessed qualities of strength, endurance, and resiliency until God called her, His faithful servant, home.
She was born October 3, 1952 in South Charleston. Sandra was the daughter of the late Otis Rowell and Eva Nowell. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Jacqueline Rowell Stewart.
At an early age, Sandra professed her life to Christ. As a teen she was a member of the Institute Church of the Nazarene, holding many titles. While there, she was a long-time member of the Heaven Bound Specials, which was a Gospel singing group. Sandra loved music as well as a good old-fashioned hymn. She was also a member of the Charleston Area Community Choir (CACC) under the direction of Dr. Ethel Caffie Austin for many years. Later Sandra joined Rimson Memorial C.O.G.I.C. which is now Brookside Ministries C.O.G.I.C. in Mount Carbon WV, where Dr. Bruce E. Hogan is pastor. Once again, she held many titles but the greatest position held was the church mother.
Sandra graduated from Dunbar High School in 1970. After high school, she attended WVSC, graduating with her bachelor's degree in criminal justice, while later receiving her master's degree in education. Then she became a cosmetology teacher at Carver Career Center, where she retired.
Sandra as we all know had a heart of gold and an infectious smile, touching all that she knew and met, especially the little ones. To them she was their "Aunt Sandy". Always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. Sandra loved her family and friends as well as her church family. She will be dearly missed by us all.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Deotis Brown; son, James Rowell (Temika) of Fayetteville North Carolina; Daughter, Kia Brown of St. Albans WV; Sister, Barbara Rowell of Charleston WV; Grandchildren, Taeja Rowell, Naomi Rowell-Andrews, Rachel Rowell-Boldthen, Elizabeth Rowell-Hoff, Christopher Hall, Takye Porter, Trindon Porter, and a host of family and friends.
A service to Honor the Life of Sandra will be held at 12, Noon on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Brookside Ministries, 18419 Deepwater Mountain Rd., Mt. Carbon, WV 25139, with Rev. Bruce Hogan officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.
