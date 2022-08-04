Thank you for Reading.

Sandra C. Brown
SYSTEM

SANDRA C. BROWN, age 69, of St Albans, passed away Wednesday July 27, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a long illness. She possessed qualities of strength, endurance, and resiliency until God called her, His faithful servant, home.

She was born October 3, 1952 in South Charleston. Sandra was the daughter of the late Otis Rowell and Eva Nowell. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Jacqueline Rowell Stewart.

Tags

Recommended for you