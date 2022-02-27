SANDRA E. COTTLE, 80, of St. Albans died peacefully at home on February 24, 2022.
Sandra was born June 9, 1941 in Springfield TN. She was a lifelong resident of St. Albans and 1959 graduate of St. Albans High School. Most will remember her from working at Fashion Bug, St. Albans and Walmart Southridge. She had many talents from gardening, crafting, cooking, (best pumpkin pie ever) and hosting friends and family to her home. She would want each one of us to think of her and smile when looking at the blue skies and the beauty of nature.
Sandra loved to travel with friends and especially with her daughter Kim, always making special memories for all to cherish. She enjoyed going on cruises and anywhere there was water to jump in to include Myrtle Beach and Panama City Beach or a simple swimming pool. Even after the sudden death of her son, she continued life with a positive attitude and grateful spirit because she knew she was blessed. Many thanks to all those that contributed to helping and caring for Sandra in time of need, to include neighbors of Riverbend along with her friends and family members. Her sister Dianne needs special thank you for her going above and beyond.
Sandra attended Riverlawn Presbyterian Church, and was a member of Highlawn Baptist Church of St. Albans. She was the beloved ex-spouse of deceased James "Chunky" Cottle.
Preceded in death by her parents Fredrick G and Rubye Groves, sister-in-law Pamela Cottle and son Kenny "Special K" Cottle.
Sandra is survived by her sister Dianne Farley (Dave) of St. Albans, daughter Kimberly Cottle Petitt, grandsons, Matthew and Andrew Petitt, great grandsons Marcele, Cameron and Levi all of Clarksville TN. Nieces April Kemplin (Jay), Amy Eiler (Brian) and Terri Estep along with lots of friends and extended family.
For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have ever lasting life. John 3:16
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans with Rev. Chris Kilbert officiating. Interment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Donations in Sandra's name are suggested to Kanawha Hospice at 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston WV 25387.
You can visit Sandra's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
