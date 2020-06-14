SANDRA ELAINE PIERSON, 71, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, with her daughters by her side.
She was born at Standard on August 8, 1948, to the late Daniel and Jean Kelly Clark. Sandra was a 1966 graduate of East Bank High School and was employed as a home health caregiver.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by brother, Steven Clark, and sister, Karen Clark West.
Surviving are her daughters, Stephanie (Dr. F. Scott) Moore of Hurricane and Amanda (Craig) Blaylock of Belle; son, Sidney (Connie) Baldwin of Culloden; brother, Daniel (Linda) Clark of Hughes Creek; sisters, Ann Duncan of Charleston and Linda Hern of Campbell's Creek; half-brothers, David and Michael Clark; half-sister, Teresa Clark McDonald of Belle; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A walk through visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 15, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, followed by a private family service beginning at 2 p.m., with Rev. Dan Saylor officiating.
At Sandra's request, following the services, cremation will be honored.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and for the safety and concern for everyone, it is requested that those who attend please ensure that proper facial coverings are worn and that Federal, State and CDC guidelines for social distancing are observed.
The online guest book can be accessed at ww.stevens andgrass.com.