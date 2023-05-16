Thank you for Reading.

Sandra Elizabeth McClung
SANDRA ELIZABETH MCCLUNG of Hico, WV was born June 16th 1945 passed away on Saturday May 13th 2023 surrounded by her loving family at the Hospice House of Beckley.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Thomas Wayne McClung, her precious only Daughter Deborah Carpenter with special son in law David Carpenter of Hurricane, WV, eldest granddaughter Sydney Carpenter of Myrtle Beach, SC, granddaughter Aubree Dean (Weston) of Athens, Ohio. She is also survived by her 3 Brothers Mike Balser (Kim), Jim Balser (Lynn) and Wayne Balser (Kathy) along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

