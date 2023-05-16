SANDRA ELIZABETH MCCLUNG of Hico, WV was born June 16th 1945 passed away on Saturday May 13th 2023 surrounded by her loving family at the Hospice House of Beckley.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Thomas Wayne McClung, her precious only Daughter Deborah Carpenter with special son in law David Carpenter of Hurricane, WV, eldest granddaughter Sydney Carpenter of Myrtle Beach, SC, granddaughter Aubree Dean (Weston) of Athens, Ohio. She is also survived by her 3 Brothers Mike Balser (Kim), Jim Balser (Lynn) and Wayne Balser (Kathy) along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents Margie & Johnnie Balser.
Her and Tom built a wonderful life together. There was nothing she loved more than spending time with her three girls including her grand pup Izzy. Being a wife, mother and grandmother was her greatest privilege. Sandy attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at Mt Lookout, and served faithfully for 62 years. She took comfort in the Bible's promise for the future. She will be remembered for her kind demeanor and genuine love for everyone. We look forward to the day we will be reunited together again.
The family thanks everyone for all the love, prayers and support during this time. A memorial service will be held Saturday May 20th 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses located at 72 E Mt Lookout Rd, Mt Lookout, WV 26678. Officiated by Joe Pritt.