Sandra Gail Wriston
SANDRA GAIL WRISTON, 59, of Ravenswood, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.

She was born in Burnwell, to Roy Wriston and Donna Hammilton Wriston. Sandra is preceded in death by her mother, Donna Wriston.

Sandra was a loving daughter, aunt, and friend. She worked for the Kanawha County Board of Ed. as a Special Education Aid and enjoyed helping and teaching special needs children.

She is survived by her father, Roy (Jodie) Wriston; aunt, Mary Kees; and several cousins.

To honor Sandra's wishes, there will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.