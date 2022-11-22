Thank you for Reading.

Sandra Goodwin Green
SYSTEM

SANDRA GOODWIN GREEN, 76, peacefully passed into the Kingdom of the Lord on Friday, November 18, 2022 in Williamsburg, Virginia with her family by her side.

Sandra was born in West Virginia to the late James and Marie Goodwin. After attending Bluefield High School, Sandra graduated from Bluefield School of Medical Technology. She later graduated from West Virginia State University.

Tags

Recommended for you