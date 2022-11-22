SANDRA GOODWIN GREEN, 76, peacefully passed into the Kingdom of the Lord on Friday, November 18, 2022 in Williamsburg, Virginia with her family by her side.
Sandra was born in West Virginia to the late James and Marie Goodwin. After attending Bluefield High School, Sandra graduated from Bluefield School of Medical Technology. She later graduated from West Virginia State University.
Sandra was blessed and found her true love early in life. She married Daniel Green and they shared 57 years of marriage together. From that marriage grew her greatest achievement in life, her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sandra was extremely proud of her two daughters Sara and Rebecca, and that pride multiplied with the addition of her grandchildren and their endeavors. She was also a strong follower of the Christian Faith.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Daniel; daughters Sara Noel Green Jones (Brian) of Charleston, WV and Rebecca Katherine Green Travis (Eric) of Chester Springs, PA; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Upon her request there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to a cancer research organization that is special to you. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net