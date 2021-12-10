SANDRA J BOWEN, 68, of St Albans, WV, passed away on December 3, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 23, 1953, to Walter Goff Brady, Jr., and Iris Jean Chandler, in Charleston, WV. She graduated from St Albans High School, received a bachelors degree in education at Barry University, and a masters degree at Marshall University. Specializing in reading, she taught at various schools throughout Kanawha County during her career and was a tutor at Sylvan Learning Center. She married the love of her life, Mark S. Walker, on April 14, 1972. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband and father.
She is survived by her mother, Iris Brady of St Albans, a daughter, Harriet Bowen-Mascioli (Chris), of Maple Shade, NJ, a sister, Sherry Pinkham (Peter) of Woodsboro, MD, a brother, James Brady of St Albans, WV, two nieces, and many dear friends.
A service to honor the Life of Sandra will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 11, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the services. Everyone in attendance will be asked to wear a mask while inside the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.
Memories of Sandra may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.