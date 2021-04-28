SANDRA JANE BRUNTY BURNS 53, passed away: April 25, 2021. Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
