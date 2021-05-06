SANDRA JEAN LOTTS-NESTER, 68 of Charleston, passed away, April 28, 2021. Celebration of her life 2 p.m., Friday, at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Online condolences and complete obituary may be left/read at elkfuneralhome.com. Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lotts-Nester Family
