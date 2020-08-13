SANDRA JEAN (PERRY) FERRELL, 72, of Tad, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her residence.
Sandra was born in Madison on March 16, 1948, to the late Donald and Nita Evelyn Rickman Perry. She was a 1966 graduate of DuPont High School and attended West Virginia State College. She formerly work at Charleston National Bank, Valley Camp Coal Company and at the Nutrition Dept. for Kanawha County Board of Education. She was a member of Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher and Youth Director.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John Anderson Ferrell; daughter, Johnna (Daniel) Martin; sisters, Kay (Rickey) Carr and Elaine Perry; brothers, Gary (Vicky) Perry and Donald (Carol) Perry; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, at the West Virginia Memorial Mausoleum Chapel of Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with the Rev. Edward Jarrett officiating. Entombment followed at the Mausoleum Chapel.
The family would like to thank Beth, Mylissa and Cheryl of Kanawha Hospice for their love and care for Sandra.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.