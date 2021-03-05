SANDRA JEAN THOMAS 66, of Gauley Bridge was welcomed into her Heavenly Home on March 2, 2021
Born December 12, 1954 in Gauley Bridge to the late Roscoe and Wilsie Sizemore. She graduated from Gauley Bridge High School class of '73.
She was a proud employee of Elkem/WVA Manufacturing for 29 years. Most importantly, she was a Christian strong in her faith and a member of Gauley Bridge United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gary of 39 years, her parents, and her mother-in-law and father-in-law David and Velma Thomas.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Stephanie and Roy Taylor of Mt Lookout and Jason and Staci Thomas of Oak Hill; two siblings, Terry (Francis) Sizemore of Fayetteville and Teddy (Mary) of NC; nieces and nephews; a loving aunt, Thelma Thomas; her pride and joy 3 precious grandbabies, Lauren, Ella, and Jaxon; and a close friend, "her buddy," Alan Winebrenner.
Funeral service will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Pennington Smith Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge with Loving Pastor Bill Kincaid officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Final resting place will be in the Restlawn Memory Gardens in Victor.
Online condolences may be sent to penningtonfuneral.com. Pennington Smith is honored to be serving the Thomas family.