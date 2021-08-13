Thank you for Reading.

Sandra Jean Wright & Vincent Ward Wheeler
A Memorial Service for SANDRA JEAN WRIGHT of South Charleston who passed away on 8/14/2020 and her son VINCENT WARD WHEELER of Cross Lanes WV who passed away on 3/13/2020, Service will be on Saturday August 14, 2021 at 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., at the Labelle Theater 311 D Street, South Charleston WV 25303.

