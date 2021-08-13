A Memorial Service for SANDRA JEAN WRIGHT of South Charleston who passed away on 8/14/2020 and her son VINCENT WARD WHEELER of Cross Lanes WV who passed away on 3/13/2020, Service will be on Saturday August 14, 2021 at 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., at the Labelle Theater 311 D Street, South Charleston WV 25303.
Sandra Jean Wright & Vincent Ward Wheeler
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
- Charleston, state continue population decline
- Greenbrier school board delays vote on hiring Justice as Greenbrier East boys basketball coach
- Bill's Best .. hot dog in West Virginia
- Viatris sets year-end target for potential WVU deal
- WVU football: Coaches offer insight on up-and-comers
- Report: Financial hardships, not employment, increased after Justice cut off unemployment benefits
- Kanawha Commission introduces COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for school sports teams
- Maintaining Town Center mall parking garages 'a conundrum'
- Joseph Wyatt: West Virginians should've had enough by now (Opinion)
- Gazette-Mail editorial: Mall casino idea comes with some questions