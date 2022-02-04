SANDRA K. HAMILTON 74 of Millwood home to be with Her Lord and Savior on February 1, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital Ripley WV.
Sandy was born March 24,1947 in Stickney WV. A coal miner's daughter Sandy was raised in Church by her Dad, Rev. Willie August and her Mother Irene. She said "if the doors were open we were there."
Sandy was a proud graduate Of Marsh Fork High were she never missed a chance to root for her brothers on the football field. After graduation she moved around from Chicago to Cleveland, that is where she was united with the love of her life, William E Hamilton Jr. After getting married they moved back to WV to start a family. Sandy worked at Public Finance till she decided to do what she loved to do, hair. She Graduated from the Parkersburg Hair and Beauty Academy in 1985 and start working on a long and prosperous career as a beautician. Over the course of 20 years, She enjoyed every day God gave here to work. After retirement she had to opportunity to watch and spoil her grandchildren, raise flowers, and bake.
Sandy is survived by her sons Gary D Hamilton and Renae of Millwood, J. Scott Schrader and Kendra of Sheffield lake, a special adopted son Brian Triplett of Ravenswood, Grandsons Derek Schrader and Garrett Schrader Wyatt Myers and Wade Myers. A brother Gary August and Sister in laws Barbara August, Terry August, Charlotte August, and Bonnie August. Several Nieces and nephews, who she loved has her own kids. Serveral Cousins who were like her brothers and sister and her loving and Best Friend Aunt Sandy.
She is proceeded in death by her loving Husband of almost 49 years William E Hamilton Jr. Her Parents William and Irene August, brothers Ray August, John August, David August, and Steve August. a sister Greta (August) Quarles.
The Family would like to extend a Thank you to Dr.Snyder and staff for the care that was giving in the last days and the JGH nursing staff that showed their love in her end days. And finial to Natalie Crow for being there for her care and needs.
We invite you to Celebrate Sandy's life with us at 2 p.m., Sunday February 6, 2022 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley WV with the Rev Robert Legg and Mark Price officiating and opening Prayer by Rev Chris Skeens and special singing by Aaron Thacker. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m., till time of the service. A family burial will be held at the Pineview Cemetery in Orgas, WV with Rev Robert Legg officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request you make a Donation the Senior Citizens buildings in either Ravenswood or Ripley.