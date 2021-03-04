Sandra Kay Alderman

SANDRA KAY "SANDY" (QUESENBERRY) ALDERMAN, 73 of Ripley passed away March 1, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital following a long illness.
Sandy was born September 24, 1947 in Beckley, WV daughter of Margaret Snyder Tolley and the late Jack Quesenberry. She retired as a Registered Nurse from Charleston Memorial Hospital and during her career worked at Jackson General Hospital. She loved attending Mt. Top Ministry and her church family. Sandy enjoyed gardening and truly had a "Green Thumb" as she could grow anything. Taking care of people in need and her family was her greatest joy along with reading and traveling to many destinations with family.
In addition to her father, Jack Quesenberry, she was preceded in death by her husband, Veldra Alderman, son Matthew Alderman and step-father, William "Zeke" Tolley and mother-in-law Marie Isenhart.
In addition to her mother, Margaret Tolley, she is survived by her son David (Lynn) Alderman; brothers Jack (Sharon) Quesenberry and Gary (Ellen) Quesenberry; sister Karen (Rick) Hatcher; grand children, Rebecca, Holly, Danielle and Cody; great grandchildren, Jessica, Andrew, Jackson, Javen, Latisha, Ahmiah and Alayna; daughter-in-law Becky Alderman; sister-in-law, Janet (Carroll) Patterson along with many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, and in keeping with the way that Sandy cared for people and their safety, there will be a private family service at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with burial following at the Jackson County Memory Gardens in Cottageville.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help with final expenses are appreciated. Contributions may be sent to David Alderman, c/o Jack Quesenberry, 1008 Knotts Run Rd., Ripley, WV 25271.
