SANDRA KAY CARTE of Belle passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of November 6, 2022, at home after a long illness. She went on to join her Heavenly family and to be with her Lord and Savior.
Kay was born to the late Pastor Dana and Goldie Gaylor Brown of Belle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her wonderful sister, Brenda Welch and brother, Dana Brown Jr.
Kay was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education with 25 years of service having served as a Special Education teacher's aide.
Kay was a member of Esta Memorial Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir until her health deteriorated. She loved her church, her church family, and the Lord.
Surviving are her wonderful husband of 60 years, Garrett T. Carte; two great sons, Garrett (Ronda) of Hurricane, Michael (Caroline) of Charleston; four wonderful grandsons, Daniel Carte (Mallory) of North Carolina, Jared Carte (Clarissa) of Pittsburgh, Aaron Carte and Jonah Carte of Charleston; two great grandsons, Robert 'Bo' Carte and Teddy Carte of North Carolina; brother, Ronald H. Brown of Fraziers Bottom; a host a nieces and nephews; special nieces, Tammy, Teresa, Belinda and best friend, Nancy Hoy.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Randy Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Thursday.