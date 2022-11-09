Thank you for Reading.

Sandra Kay Carte
SYSTEM

SANDRA KAY CARTE of Belle passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of November 6, 2022, at home after a long illness. She went on to join her Heavenly family and to be with her Lord and Savior.

Kay was born to the late Pastor Dana and Goldie Gaylor Brown of Belle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her wonderful sister, Brenda Welch and brother, Dana Brown Jr.

Tags

Recommended for you