Sandra Kay Jones Hackworth
SANDRA "SANDY" KAY JONES HACKWORTH, age 74, of Longs, South Carolina, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023. Born on November 26, 1948, in Charleston, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Bill and Faye Jones.

Sandy and her beloved husband, Larry, relocated to South Carolina from West Virginia in 2012. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School and West Virginia State University. Sandy was a devout Christian of the Baptist faith.

