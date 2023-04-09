Sandra Kay Jones Hackworth

SANDRA "SANDY" KAY JONES HACKWORTH, age 74, of Longs, South Carolina, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023. Born on November 26, 1948, in Charleston, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Bill and Faye Jones.
Sandy and her beloved husband, Larry, relocated to South Carolina from West Virginia in 2012. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School and West Virginia State University. Sandy was a devout Christian of the Baptist faith.
Sandy was an award-winning artist known for her beautiful dolls made from clay and natural materials. She was self-taught and loved teaching her grandchildren how to make their own. Sandy loved spending time with her family, once building a small city with dozens of cardboard boxes and a model train that took up the entire backyard. Her family looked forward to "family room time" every evening, where they shared a sweet treat and watched TV together.
Another of Sandy's favorite things was opening her home to her large family, hosting many family gatherings, and welcoming out-of-town guests to her home at the beach.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 26 years, Larry Hackworth; daughters Leigh Ann Parker (Thomas), Sherri Haselden, Jeannie Mills (Aaron), Rebecca DeVries (Ben), and Tracey Edelen (Josh); grandchildren Madeline Schoeffman (Sarah), Lilly Kimrey, Andrew Stover (Emily), Alec Stover, Allison Gessel (Austin), Regan Mills, Joshua Mills, Kathryn Stover, Dylan Humphreys, Camden Haselden, and Mallory Stover; siblings Beverley Miller, William Jones (Mai), Karen Burford (Donnie), Kathryn Heidbrink (David), Robert Jones (Helen) and John Jones (Terri); along with many nieces and nephews
A memorial for Sandy is planned for a later date.
A memorial for Sandy is planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association in Sandy's name.