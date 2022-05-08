SANDRA KAY KING, 68, of Cross Lanes went home to be with her Lord on May 3, 2022 after a sudden illness with her family by her side.
She was the daughter of Ernest, Jr. and Kathleen Perry. Sandra graduated from Marsh Fork High School, retired from CASCI and attended West Virginia Home Mission Church in Nitro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Robert (Buddy) Perry, James (Dean) Perry and sister Judy Butler.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, David King, daughters, Bethany King of Huntington and Melissa King of Cross Lanes; brothers, Jackie Perry (Becky) and Rick Perry; sisters, Shara Painter (JL), Donna Williams (Joey) and Vicki Smith. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and 5 very special grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday May 10, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Null officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation with the family will be two hour prior to services, also at the funeral home.
Anyone attending the services, the family respectfully requests face coverings please be worn for protection.
The family sends a special thanks to the staff at Charleston General Neuro ICU, 4C for the compassion shown to Sandra and her family during this difficult time.